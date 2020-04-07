Weatherford’s Victory Baptist Academy Lady Patriot basketball team enjoyed a sizable all-district haul after finishing fourth at state in 2019-20 (after clinching a second-straight district title), the end of a season-long performance which recently netted the group seven all-district honors.
VBA walked away with two superlative award winners in T.C.A.F. D-II, District 2 MVP senior Hope Clark, as well as Offensive Player of the Year senior Octavia Hestand (who each doubled up with first-team selections as well).
Teammate Chloe Cox, a junior, joined Clark and Hestand as first-team selections for the Lady Patriots.
Second-team selections for VBA included sophomore Emma Catuto, junior Carly Cox and sophomore Tressie Windle, while junior Lily Chavez took home the unit’s lone honorable mention.
The Lady Patriots were also recognized with a handful of all-state selections, courtesy of first-team pick Clark, as well as second-team picks [Chloe] Cox and Hestand.
Patriots claim five all-district awards
Like their counterparts on the girls’ side, the VBA Patriots enjoyed a strong 2019-20 campaign and subsequently large all-district haul, thanks in part to the team claiming a second-straight district championship.
As a result, five Patriots were recognized for their efforts with all-district distinctions, including a superlative, one first-team selection along with a trio of second-team selections.
Senior Colby Smith led the way, picking up MVP honors in T.C.A.F. D-II, District 2 (while also doubling up with first-team all-district honors, as well as being named a first-team all-state selection).
Joining Smith on the first-team all-district list was junior Lahndyn Morris, while junior Jonah Castleberry, sophomore Jayden Smith and sophomore Justin McAfee all took home second-team honors.
