The Springtown Lady Porcupines made several lists in the 8-4A All-District recognitions.
Three Lady Porcupines were named to First Team, All-District: Senior Ashynn Dickey, junior Allison Ford and freshman Dawson Doggett.
Three more were recognized on the Second Team, in senior Kelsey Beaman, Paige Winstead and Blanca Alapont.
Freshmen Abby Miller and Brooklyn Quintanilla were announced as Honorable Mentions.
Springtown also had several athletes named to the Academic All-District team: Beaman, Blaize Flood, Chloe Kirk, Alapont, Kylie Russel, Brynlei Taylor, Doggett, Miller, Quintanilla and Kenzi.
