PEASTER - The Peaster Greyhound football program had 10 players named to the All-District teams.
Junior linebackers Wyatt Lacy, Cannon Kelley and Kentin Morrow, and senior corner Brody May and safety Tramar Gilbert represented the Greyhounds on the First-Team defense for the district.
Lacy finished the year with 153 tackles, three sacks, six tackles for loss, one interception, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Kelley had 116 tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, four pass breakups, one interception and four fumble recoveries.
Morrow recorded 95 tackles, three sacks, 11 tackles for loss, one pass breakup, one interception, one fumble recovery and a safety.
May finished with 44 tackles and 10 passes broken up.
Gilbert had 56 tackles, four passes broken up and three interceptions.
Senior quarterback Gunner McElroy, sophomore fullback Gannon McElroy, Kelley and senior wide receiver Jacob Felton received Second-Team offense recognition.
Gunner McElroy finished the year 174-for-290 for 2,035 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also ran the ball 81 times for 373 yards and three touchdowns.
Gannon McElroy ran the ball 27 times for 104 yards and two touchdowns while having 31 catches for 219 yards and two touchdowns.
Kelley had seven catches for 96 yards.
Felton recorded 38 receptions for 302 yards and four touchdowns this season.
Junior linebacker Danny Munson received Second-Team defense recognition.
Munson finished with 70 tackles, a pass breakup, four tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
McElroy was also named to the First-Team as a punter for the district. He punted the ball 42 times for an average of 27.67 yards with a long of 60. The senior also landed six punts inside the 20-yard line.
Freshman kicker Cade McCollough was the Second-Team kicker. McCollough connected on 50% of his field goal attempts with a long of 45 yards.
