Trinity Christian Academy has announced the selection of Jessica Sims as the new varsity volleyball coach.
Sims is no stranger to the court — she served as head coach for four years before stepping down in 2017. During her previous stint, the Lady Eagles earned two district championships and were state runners-up in 2015.
“I am extremely excited about being a part of the TCA girls athletic program once again,” Sims said. “I look forward to building relationships with the athletes and watching them grow mentally and spiritually on and off the court.”
In addition to volleyball coaching duties, Sims oversees the school's IT department.
“We are blessed to be able to hire a caliber of coach as Jessica Sims," Trinity Christian Academy Athletic Director Joe Hamstra said. "Her 12 years of volleyball experience and extensive knowledge of the game will challenge our players to compete at a high level while she helps mold and mentor them into well rounded individuals.”
For more information on Trinity Christian Academy, visit tcaeagles.org.
