The Texas Girls Coaches Association has updated its rankings of the state’s top volleyball teams, and six schools from Parker and Palo Pinto counties are among those selected.
In 6A, Weatherford was ranked No. 21, falling just behind Mansfield but ahead of George Ranch. The Lady Roos are 12-2 and in first place in their district.
In 5A, Aledo was listed at No. 15. The Ladycats are 11-3.
Springtown made the list among 4A schools, coming in at No. 25. The Lady Pines are 16-4 currently with two games remaining in the regular season. Their final game is against Krum, who is ranked No. 15 by the TGCA and is currently leading the Pines in the district standings.
In 3A, Peaster, with its impressive 18-3 record, is ranked at No. 12.
Two teams made the coaches’ list among 1A schools — Poolville came in at No. 7, and Strawn was listed at No. 24.
