The first of any situation is one that holds importance before all others in time, space and prominence. Sometimes, dreams can even precede reality itself. That dream manifests in the form of complete focus and powerful endurance that drives one to create a new reality. In many cases, people with this level of determination are not deterred by any obstacles in various forms.
The drive that Azle Christian School senior Drew Skartvedt displayed showed his desire to play college football, and it eventually manifested in him signing to be the long snapper for Ouachita Baptist University. Skartvedt’s historic commitment to play for the Tigers marks the first time in school history that an athlete signed to play a collegiate sport.
“I’ve had this dream since I was around 10 or 11 years old,” Skartvedt said. “I’ve loved football since I was a little kid and I really wanted to play it, so I started working really hard.”
Size matters but it isn’t everything. At least, that is what Skartvedt believed, and he did not let any physical limitations hold him back. Instead, he made the proper adjustments to his game plan and moved forward.
“At one point I realized that I wasn’t going to be the biggest kid on the field, so I knew I was limited in what positions I could play. So, I chose to get into long snapping because, like me, a lot of those guys are only 6 feet tall. All you have to do is just work at it every single day. It took a lot of hard work and trusting God and his plan for me.”
Skartvedt trusted that God had a plan for him and, even though he did not receive his first offer from a college until the end of his senior year, the Crusaders long snapper made a special visit to a Division II school in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. Then, he had a choice to make between Division I Lamar University and the Ouachita Baptist Tigers. Following his visit to the latter school, something clicked with the ACS senior.
“On my visit to Ouachita, the first person that actually talked to me was the head coach (Todd Knight),” Skartvedt said. “We talked for almost an hour and a half. He seems like a really standup dude, and Ouachita has had a really solid football program for the last 10 to 12 years…Lamar University was cool and, I mean, who wouldn’t want to play Division I football? But, there’s one day for each of us to stop playing the sport…From a believer’s standpoint, a Christian standpoint, Ouachita just felt like the best fit for me.”
With that, Skartvedt chose to commit to the Division II school that gave him an offer on his visit. Ouachita Baptist provided an opportunity for Skartvedt to play in a successful program. The Tigers have reached the Great American Conference championship game six times in the last 10 seasons and reached No. 4 in the NCAA DII rankings a season ago. More importantly for Skartvedt, OBU has a strong Christian foundation that coincides with his faith.
According to his head coach at ACS, Skartvedt’s work ethic and character make him a perfect fit for the Tigers going forward.
“We are so proud of Drew as this is a huge accomplishment for both him and ACS,” said Clayton Sanders, Crusaders athletic director and head football coach. “Accomplishments like this don’t happen by luck or accident. Drew has worked beyond hard for this, and he’s put in the time. When I took over the program last year, Drew was the guy who went all in. He trusted me and stayed loyal to the vision and culture change. ACS has blessed Drew over the years, but he’s reciprocated it tenfold with his work ethic and unselfishness.”
As Sanders highlighted, Skartvedt was not a part of the ACS football program for long. In fact, Skartvedt was born and raised in Iowa and moved to Texas fairly recently. Some may call a move like this fate or a conscious decision, but Skartvedt believes he and his family were called to relocate, which eventually opened up the new possibilities he sees in front of him now.
“I was going into my junior year when I moved down here from Iowa – I lived there since I was born for 15 years,” Skartvedt said. “...I really thought about giving up on my dream during my sophomore year because I knew I wasn’t getting any bigger, but my parents suggested that I try long snapping. The following summer, I started training with a long snapping coach at Cole’s Snapping and Kicking Camp – they were kind of like 24-7 sports for specialists. They evaluate and rank you while giving you tips on how you can improve…”
After he spent significant time at the camp, Skartvedt earned a 4.5-star rating as a long snapper. Furthermore, he was ranked 36th nationally and third in the state at the position. All of his hard work started coming to fruition, and Sanders saw the potential both on and off the field after just one season as his head coach.
“Our athletic program is rooted in the foundation of the weightroom. Drew was all in since day one, and through last spring into the summer, his physique grew immensely,” Sanders said. “Drew is one of the most well rounded young men I’ve known, and I attribute a lot of that to his family unit, especially his dad Jim and mom Danelle. There’s no doubt the sky’s the limit for Drew. He will succeed with his talents and, when that isn’t enough, his work ethic will carry him even further.”
Those memories in the weight room along with hard work in practices and games will resonate with Drew as he moves forward. Along with those aspects, Skartvedt recalled the joy he and his teammates felt winning the district championship this past season. He was called to come to ACS and left a legacy with how he worked and how he treated others, which were important goals as Skartvedt aimed to strengthen the foundation of ACS as a student athlete.
“I aimed to change the culture at ACS and to be a big part of it in terms of really walking the walk as Christian student athletes,” Skartvedt said. “I wanted to set a model of how it doesn’t matter what school you go to or how big it is, but that you will stand out if you work hard enough. If you can keep the faith, trust your coaches and treat your coaches and teammates with respect through Christ-like character – that’s what I hope all athletes at ACS can embody.”
