SAN ANTONIO — A massive trophy is coming back to little ol' Graford.
The Jackrabbit boys' basketball team is bringing home the ultimate hardware, winning the UIL 1A basketball title Saturday morning at San Antonio's Alamodome. It's the first state title in the program's history.
It's also a stage Graford Head Coach Jeff Bell, hired to lead the Jackrabbits in 2020, has been on before, winning titles with Brock in 2002 and 2003.
"He knows what it takes to win, he's harped on it all year," senior Marc Matthews said after the game. "Both [he and Assistant Coach Jake Bell] know what it takes to win and we listened to them all the way."
As they've done nearly all postseason, the Jackrabbits exercised consistency and determination, in another nailbiter that came down to the final seconds in their 42-39 win over Texline.
Trailing by a basket to start the fourth quarter, Graford sustained several lead changes, and capitalized on poor free throw shooting down the stretch by Texline, who had a chance to tie it with less than 10 seconds left.
It was during those runs that senior Teagan Ford said the Jackrabbits huddled up to remind themselves how they had gotten to this point.
"We're supposed to be here, this is what we do," he said.
Ford led the Jackrabbits in the scoring column, with 15 points to go along with three assists and three rebounds.
His counterpart Matthews was named the game's MVP, finishing with 14 points, five rebounds and four steals, the final of which sealed the win with 1 second on the clock.
"It's so fulfilling, and this one is so special," Jeff Bell said, noting that not only did his son get to be apart of it, but that it was the first ever for the Jackrabbits. "We beat a really good team today. We feel we have the absolute best defense in the state of Texas."
Finishing with an overall record of 37-3 and the highest trophy, it's hard to argue any different.
