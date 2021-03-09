Luke Bullock of Mineral Wells was recognized as “a good kid” on WFAA Good Morning Texas on Sunday, the most recent recipient of the Dale Hansen Scholar Athlete of the Week.
“Hey, Luke, because of the virus, do you think you’re getting cheated out of your high school years, or are you getting some great stories to tell at a future reunion?” Hansen asked Bullock on the air.
“I don’t believe I’ve been cheated, by any means, but I definitely think it’s been unique and something I can look back on,” Bullock said.
“Well, I hope you look back on it fondly,” Hansen said.
In May, Bulluck will become the first senior at Mineral Wells to graduate with an associate’s degree from Weatherford College. His grade point average of 3.5 placed him at seventh in his graduating class of 156. He’s captain of the basketball team and plays on the baseball team, as well. Bullock plans to study agriculture business at Texas A&M.
Here’s a link to the segment: https://vimeo.com/521016488
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.