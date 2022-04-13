Entering Tuesday’s action, the Springtown Porcupines would need to win their key district game against the Bridgeport Bulls to keep pace with the Decatur Eagles for second place in the district, behind the Argyle Eagles.
The Porcupines took control early as they batted around the order while scoring six runs in the first inning in route to an 11-0 win over the Bulls.
“I thought our kids handled it well,” said Springtown Head Coach Josh Ward. “We hadn’t been good the last few games, so we had to have good at-bats and we did a good job with that and we made them make plays.”
Springtown was able to make more contact with the ball and got it to where they wanted.
“We pitched it well, but didn’t have any help behind the plate or in the field.” said Bridgeport Head Coach Collin White. “I thought we also swung well, just couldn’t find holes and they did. That’s just how baseball goes sometimes,”
Springtown will do battle with Bridgeport once more, but this time at Bridgeport on Thursday night.
