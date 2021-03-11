The Springtown Lady Pines placed quite a few players on the All-District list this season in 4A Region I District 7.
Earning the coveted first-team All-District honors were Shanna Teague, who averaged 11 points a game, and Marissa Kelley, who shot 34% from three-point range while averaging almost 10 points a game.
Second-team All-District selections include Brinklee Dauenhauer and Emi Shallenberger.
Honorable Mentions went to Caydence Parker, Landree Bryant and Haylee Winstead.
Brains are important, too, and academic All-District awards were bestowed on Bryant, Dauenhauer, Teague, Kelley, Shallenberger, Parker, Slate, Roree Willis and Sunbri Hulett.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.