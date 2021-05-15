Springtown 2, Graham 12
The Porcupines lost the first game to Graham in the area round series in Springtown on Friday night.
The team is playing the second game currently in Graham. Game three, if necessary, will be played afterward.
Prior to the playoffs, most of Springtown’s players bonded in an unusual manner. They dyed their hair blond and let their facial hair -- scant though it is in some cases -- grow wild and free.
“It’s just something the kids decided to do — dye their hair and grow some scraggly mustaches out,” said Colin Crawford, assistant coach. “It’s something to have fun and come together over. We’re weird over here, so it wasn’t hard to convince us.”
