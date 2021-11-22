SWEETWATER — Two teams that were originally supposed to meet last Friday finally laid eyes on each other Monday afternoon, this time at midfield to gather for a group prayer prior to kickoff.
It had been exactly three days since a deadly crash involving an Andrews band bus, in which the bus driver and band director were killed.
It was an emotional scene, from start to finish, as signs displayed thoughts and prayers for Andrews ISD. Bands from Sweetwater and Big Spring volunteered to play during the game in place of the Andrews band, dedicating their halftime performance to those lost.
The Mustangs struck first, and led 10-0 before Springtown got on the board after a fumble recovery led to a touchdown run by Matthew Lockard.
Andrews stayed a step ahead, nursing a 17-14 lead into halftime.
Springtown captured its first lead midway through the third quarter, when Hudson Hullett connected with William Gleason set up another Lockard touchdown run, 21-20.
Andrews scored again a few minutes later to go back on top, but the Porcupines snuffed the two-point conversion attempt.
The teams traded scoring jabs, but a Mustang touchdown reception by Brock Tijerina made it 33-29 with 10 minutes to play.
Following a Hullett-Auden Vickers score, the Pojo special teams came up big, recovering a fumble on the kickoff to set up Hullett's touchdown carry, and Springtown led 43-33 with five minutes to go.
Springtown will have a little less than a week to get reading for their regional semifinal game against El Paso Riverside, set for 2 p.m. Saturday in Midland.
