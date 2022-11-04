SPRINGTOWN — The Lady Porcupines jumped out to an early lead and came away with an area championship against Mineral Wells.
Springtown took early leads in every set on the way to a sweep Friday at home against Mineral Wells in the Class 4A area championship — which Head Coach Leighann Strickland said resulted from her team's focus.
"We came in focused tonight," Strickland said. "These girls have been focused and motivated to get to the next round. We have struggled with the area round of the playoffs for the last three years. So this is a huge feat for them to have accomplished."
Springtown (29-15) advanced to play powerhouse Stephenville (31-8) in the Regional Quarterfinals to be played Nov. 7-8. The Honeybees swept Krum (23-18) on Friday.
The Lady Porcupines jumped out to an 8-2 lead on Friday and seemed to be in control early.
Mineral Wells (24-16) whittled the deficit down to five, but Springtown started to pull away to a sizable advantage with a 10-4 run on the way to win the opening set, 25-13.
Stoli Cox had an early kill to get the second set started for the Lady Porcupines.
The Lady Rams got off to a better start as they faced only a two-point deficit early on in the middle set, which included an emphatic kill from Aryan Perez.
"Our lack of experience in the playoff setting got to us," Mineral Wells Head Coach Kimberly Branch said. "I couldn't be more proud of where we ended up. I am proud of them. We are still a young team, they were able to get a taste of what the playoffs were like, and they will come back strong next year."
After the Mineral Wells kill, it was all Springtown again as they went on a 9-1 run to get ahead 15-5 on the way to another one-sided set win as they took it 25-10 to move within one game of sweeping the Lady Rams and moving on to play Stephenville.
Again, Mineral Wells got within two points of taking their first lead in the match, but the Lady Porcupines denied them the chance as they extended their advantage to 17-7.
The Lady Rams did show more life late in the set, but Springtown regained control and finished off the visitors with a 25-12 final set win to sweep the match and move on to face Stephenville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.