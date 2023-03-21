WEATHERFORD — After fielding numerous athletes in the Texas High School Powerlifting regionals earlier this month, seven boys’ powerlifters are headed to Abilene to compete at the state meet March 24 and 25.
The Aledo boys’ powerlifting squad had two advance to the finale — Devon Keys in the 220-pound weight class and Caleb Loth in the 198-pound class — after the team’s second place performance in the regional tournament.
The Weatherford Kangaroos had 15 powerlifters compete at the March 11 regional meet, with two advancing to state in Karson Daniel and Barrett Smith.
Daniel won his division and Smith medaled and took third. Also medaling was Ryan Ekburg, who got fourth place.
Two Greyhounds are heading to Abilene after their regional performances.
Wyatt Lacy, competing in the 181-pound class, totaled 1,500 pounds to secure his regional championship, while also setting new records in squat (605 pounds) and total weight.
Landon Hutton tied for second at regionals after totaling 890 pounds in the 123-pound class, punching his ticket to the Abilene state meet.
After setting a new school record, the Brock powerlifting team had one of its 12 regional competitors advance to Abilene in Jake Pierce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.