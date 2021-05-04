Brooklyn Hensley and Emily Booth have been winning first place awards at tennis tournaments since they began playing together as freshman. They advanced to the state tournament their sophomore year but fell short. COVID wiped out their junior season. Now seniors, they are seeking redemption and a state title.
Recently, they won the Region 2A tennis tournament at North Richland Hills Tennis Center. They were the No. 1 seed going into the tourney, and the girls doubles team and did not disappoint, winning their first match against Lindsay 6-3, 6-1, their second match against McLeod 6-1, 6-1 and their third match against Hawley 7-5, 6-1.
In the finals, the doubles team played Albany and won 6-2, 6-3.
Hensley and Booth play at the state tournament on May 20-21 in San Antonio.
