Rodeo

WD File Photo

Weatherford barrel racer Stevi Hillman rode away with a $100,000 payday in hand after clinching RFD-TV’s The American barrel racing championship.

WD File Photo

Weatherford barrel racer Stevi Hillman rode away with a $100,000 payday in hand after clinching RFD-TV’s The American barrel racing championship.

Tags

Recommended for you