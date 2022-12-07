The Strawn Lady Greyhounds volleyball program received three superlative awards, while five other players were named to the all-district teams.
Peyton Hammond received the top award as she brought home the District MVP.
Milly Hughes brought home the Offensive Player of the Year award.
To round out the superlatives, Stephanie Alanis was awarded the Newcomer of the Year in the district.
Olivia Stewart, Emily Figueroa, and Lilliy Hernandez received First-Team All-District honors this year.
Carly Popp and Temprance Taylor received Second-Team All-District honors.
