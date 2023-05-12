STEPHENVILLE – The Brock Eagles baseball team was locked in from the opening pitch against the Llano Yellowjackets in the teams’ one-game series in the area round Friday night at Stephenville High School. In this elimination game, the Eagles started the game out hot and finished strong in a 15-3 win in seven innings.
Cam Harris got Brock on the board in the top of the first with an RBI single that drove home two runs, and Ian Fuchs’ sacrifice fly brought junior outfielder Sawyer Strosnider across home plate for an early 3-0 lead. The early flurry was only the beginning for Brock, but the opening lead helped the Eagles set the tone in the area round matchup against Llano.
“It was huge. Anytime you can put numbers up in the first inning, that’s big,” Eagles head coach Koby Page said. “Sometimes you like to be the home team because you get the chance to bat last, but – dang, it’s defeating when you hit first and can put runs up on the board to immediately put them behind.”
The Yellowjackets recorded a solo home run in response to Brock’s three runs, but the Eagles kept up the pace behind quality hitting from the middle of the lineup. Strosnider reached base with a single and Harris drove him home with an RBI double. Fuchs stepped up to the plate and delivered an RBI single to stretch the lead to 5-1. A sacrifice fly from Jesse Rusinek and an RBI single from Cooper Massey pushed the advantage to 7-1.
The Eagles nursed a comfortable lead heading into the game’s later stages, largely thanks to the stellar play from Strosnider, who had just returned from Austin with a silver medal in the high jump event. However, the busy schedule he navigated through leading up to the baseball game did not affect his play or focus.
“I came back last night, got home at about 1:30 (a.m.) and went to bed at about 2 a.m.,” Strosnider said. “I woke up this morning and was thinking, ‘Wait, when should I be out at the field?’ I got there right on time and got locked in on the bus. It’s been two busy days and I was a little tired, but I knew it was game time. They (Llano) flipped us for the one-game series and got it, but we were locked in and got it done.”
Brock’s lead was trimmed to 8-3 entering the fifth inning after two Llano runs in the bottom of the fourth. However, a bases-loaded RBI single in the ensuing frame off the bat of Ty Besker pushed the lead to 10-3. After a scoreless sixth inning for both teams, Strosnider put an emphatic exclamation point on the victory for Brock. The TCU commit hit a no-doubter well over the right field fence for a grand slam that increased the Eagles’ lead to 14-3. Whether it was his base running, his defensive plays from center field or his timely and powerful hits from the plate, the talented junior was the player to put his stamp on this game.
“He’s an unbelievable player,” Page said. “He’s one of 24 in there, and I think if you asked him he’d tell you the same thing. Whenever it’s his time and he’s up to bat or if he’s on the mound, he’s locked in and dialed in. He’s a tough out, there’s no doubt about it. When he puts a good swing on it, there’s a good chance it’s going to go a long way.”
The week was filled with success for Strosnider, but he was not satisfied with his performance until he was able to slam the door on Llano.
“I was a little upset with my previous two at-bats, so I was really looking for something big right there,” Strosnider said. “I saw the bases were loaded, was waiting for a fastball and luckily they gave me one inside. I knew it was gone off the bat.”
Brock now enters the regional quarterfinals and will face the winner of Holliday and Jim Ned with series details to be announced. With that, Page likes his team’s mindset entering the next round of the postseason.
“Our kids are just focused. They’re relaxed – a whole lot more relaxed than I was,” Page said. “My job is to worry and to be nervous, and their job is to stay calm and play ball. That’s what they did. There was never a doubt in any of our minds, but once you get into a one-game situation, there’s a little more pressure there. You want to execute, you want to be flawless and our kids just came out and did what they did.”
