Jill Suchors has joined Trinity Christian Academy as head varsity cheer coach.
Suchors comes to TCA with great experience including serving with Lone Star Cheerleading Association and coaching and tumbling instruction at Cheer Texas in Amarillo. She also served as a stunt coordinator at Tascosa High School in Amarillo. Suchors also served as an assistant coach for West Texas A&M University and has been a UIL/TAPPS Game Day choreographer. She was most recently the middle school cheer coach in Springtown. She also worked in special education at Amarillo and Springtown ISDs.
Suchors cheered competitively in New Mexico throughout her education in middle school and high school, and was a four-year All Girl+CoEd crossover cheerleader at West Texas A&M University. She graduated in 2018 from WTAMU with a degree in Sport and Exercise Science.
Suchors and her husband Jacob have a son, Slayton, as well as two dogs and a cat. They attend Grace Fellowship Church in Paradise.
Her favorite Bible verse is Psalm 46:10: “Be still and know that I am God.”
“This verse reminds us that God is in control no matter what is happening around us, she said. “In the midst of chaos and struggles, we can have peace knowing that he is in control of our path.”
In her free time, Suchors says she loves to craft and do anything creative. She also owns a small design company, Sainted Slate Design Co., providing balloon and event decor in the DFW area.
“My goal is to be a positive Christian role model to my athletes as a young wife and mother while sharing my love and passion for the sport of cheerleading,” Suchors said.
Cody McKenzie, TCA athletic director, said the school is excited to bring Suchors on board.
“With her experience and knowledge, we have faith that she will do a great job for our program and continue to build upon the success our squad has had,” he said. “Coach Suchors brings a fun-loving attitude that is going to be infectious for our team, and her love for the Lord will help impact our ladies and grow them as young women in Christ.”
