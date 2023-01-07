Coaching football can be an arduous task, but what about being a coach's wife?
While they don't get credited — at least on paper — for the success of the teams that their husbands coach, the wives act as the support system away from the game, showing unwavering support and helping to pick up the pieces after a tough loss. They're also there to celebrate in the sweetest moments.
"I love watching him succeed," said Bonnie Brewster, wife of Brock Offensive Line Coach Terry Brewster. "It is such an honor to watch him with the kids."
Being a coach's wife brings big life decisions with it, from where to make their home to career adjustments.
"I always knew he was going to go into coaching," Joey Hobbs, wife of Mineral Wells Head Coach Seth Hobbs, said. "Early on in our marriage, we had to make a decision. Are we going to live in a cool place or follow football? So we followed football, which led to my career change because I did not enjoy the career as much as I have enjoyed being able to support him and go to the games."
Being a coach's wife can bring a sense of belonging, either through the physical community or through other coach's wives.
"I wouldn't have it any other way being a coach's wife," Nikki Sims, wife of Weatherford Football Coach Aubrey Sims, said. "Just being a part of kids' lives and the community with sports and the highs and the lows is great."
While the Brewsters have been in the coaching world for over 50 years, they have seen their fair share of wins and losses.
"Seeing last-second losses just breaks your heart," Bonnie Brewster said. "It is a tear-jerker to see that happen. You win some, and you lose some. For as long as we have been in this profession, we have been on both sides of those games. It breaks your heart for the players and the coaches. They worked so hard to get there."
Being a coach's wife provides an opportunity to see the impact a coach can have on a player, both in sports and beyond.
"I love watching the lessons that sports give the players and watching your kids learn the lessons that sports teach you," Hobbs said. "I also love watching how the coaches teach their players lessons and how the different families affect different kids' life. Mineral Wells is a cool community in that there are many hard-working people and neat kids, getting to see their success after they have left a sports program while hoping that the lessons they learned [can] help them become better adults."
Brewster understood what it meant to be a coach's wife right away.
"When he started, I never had any reservations about him coaching football," she said. "If you couldn't support your husband at the games, how could you expect other people to do the same? I felt I had to be there as if it was a part of my job to support him and to be an example to the other wives."
The Sims have managed to separate football from family life, knowing what is more important to them.
"Losses are disappointing, but I am fortunate to be married to a coach that doesn't bring it home with him," Nikki Sims said. "We are disappointed [after losses], but we know that life moves on, and we have kids to raise.
"We are also blessed to have been part of communities that did not show us backlash following a defeat during a season."
