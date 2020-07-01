STEPHENVILLE — Reclassification from NCAA Division II to Division I is complete as Tarleton State University becomes the ninth full-time member of the Western Athletic Conference effective today, July 1, 2020.
Tarleton accepted an invitation to join the WAC and move to NCAA Division I in November 2019.
The Texans were in the Lone Star Conference (NCAA Division II) from 1994-2020 and won 36 LSC championships, nine LSC tournament championships and 14 NCAA regional championships across 14 NCAA sports. The Texans also have eight individual national championships in track and field.
Tarleton joins California Baptist University, Chicago State University, Dixie State University, Grand Canyon University, New Mexico State University, Seattle University, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and Utah Valley University. Dixie State also is transitioning from Division II to Division I.
Thirteen of Tarleton's 14 sports will compete in the WAC, while the football program will compete as an independent at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level. Tarleton is expected to add more NCAA intercollegiate sports during the transition, including women's soccer.
The Texans will not immediately be eligible for WAC postseason competition in any sport in which the winner is the league's automatic qualifier for an NCAA championship. Tarleton will be eligible for cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field conference championships beginning in 2020-21.
The university may participate individually in the WAC women's golf championships beginning in 2021, but only as unattached entries. In golf, Tarleton will not be eligible for the league's automatic team or individual qualifier to the NCAA Division I women's championship.
Tarleton will be immediately eligible, however, to win regular-season titles in all sports sponsored by the WAC.
The WAC was formed in 1962 and crowns team and individual champions in 19 sports — eight men's, 11 women's. Headquarters is in the Denver metropolitan area.
