WEATHERFORD — Weatherford Christian Wednesday announced that Justin Tate has been officially named head football coach.
Tate has been with WCS for four years, and served as offensive coordinator for the last three. He was named interim head coach in October following the resignation of Stephen Cox.
"WCS is excited to have Coach Tate leading our football program," WCS Athletic Director Kyle Fields said. "The experience he brings, the relationships he builds and the Christian values he strives to instill in his athletes will be a tremendous blessing to the entire athletic program.
"We look forward to [him] building upon a historically successful football program."
Tate grew up in Graham, where he lettered in four varsity sports. He played football at the college level and professionally in the Arena 2 Indoor Football League.
Before joining Weatherford Christian, Tate served as offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian Academy in Willow Park.
"I coach because I firmly believe that athletics along with God's grace ultimately saved my life," he said. "It also allows me to continue to feed my inner competitor."
When not coaching, Tate assists with youth at his church, fishes, spends time at the beach and coaches fastpitch softball.
"I would personally like to thank the administration, athletic director, the board and the entire WCS community for entrusting me to lead this program," he said. "My family and I are extremely excited to assume this post at WCS. It is my goal to continue to help build the athletic program with class, dignity and efficacy."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.