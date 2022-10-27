Weatherford Christian football will close out its season with an interim at the helm after former Head Coach Stephen Cox turned in his resignation.
Assistant Coach Justin Tate has taken over in the interim for the Lions, with his first game Oct. 22. He has been with the program for four years, serving as the offensive coordinator the last three years. Before joining Weatherford Christian, Tate served as the offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian Academy in Willow Park.
"Last week, WCS Head of School, Dr. Beth Riley, received and accepted the letter of resignation from Head Football Coach Stephen Cox," WCS said in a statement to the Weatherford Democrat. "Mr. Cox was instrumental in establishing the football program at WCS. He has led the Lions football team to several successful seasons over the last 10 years.
"The board and leadership prayerfully support his decision to discontinue his coaching position at WCS as he seeks God's direction in his future."
Tate said he was not at liberty to discuss the coaching change, and a message left for Cox seeking comment was not returned by presstime.
