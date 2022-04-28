Taylor Sheridan, the Academy Award-nominated screenwriter, producer and actor behind the hit series “Yellowstone,” will appear at the Weatherford College baseball game against Temple College on Saturday, April 30. The doubleheader will begin at noon at Roger Williams Ballpark.
Sheridan will accompany his 11-year-old son, Gus, to the mound as the younger Sheridan throws out the ceremonial first pitch for game one.
Saturday is also the Coyotes’ annual First Responders Day, whereby police officers, firefighters, EMTs, etc. from any department or municipality will receive free admission, a free hot dog, chips and a drink.
General admission is $5. Seniors and those ages 12 and under are free.
All first responders are invited to join the Coyotes on the field for the national anthem prior to the game. To participate, meet in the grassy area at the third baseline at 11:45 a.m.
Saturday’s doubleheader begins a run of six important games to close out WC’s regular season. The Coyotes currently have a one-game lead over Temple for the fourth and final regional tournament berth out of the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference.
For more information on WC baseball, visit wcathletics.com.
