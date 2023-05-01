Trinity Christian Academy has named Cody McKenzie as the school’s new athletic director and head football coach.
Over the past six years, McKenzie has served as a teacher, administrator and held coaching roles as football offensive coordinator and high school track. McKenzie holds a BBA from Howard Payne University, where he was a four-year football starter and captain. He received his Masters Degree in Sports Administration from Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
Before TCA, he taught and coached at a few other public schools in the area.
“Coaching is a unique experience, but God has been a part of each step and has guided my family through the process,” he said. “My coaching career has led to many great opportunities to learn and grow under great athletic directors and coaches who have made an impact on my career and have opened the door for head coaching opportunities in multiple sports.”
Since joining TCA, Coach McKenzie has had the opportunity to help drive TCA athletics to successful seasons, including a 2018 football state championship and multiple individual and team relay state champions in track and field. His coaching accomplishments at Trinity Christian Academy include 2018 TAPPS Div. 3 Football State Champions, 2017 TAPPS Boys Track Team State Runner-Ups, 3x TAPPS 4x4 State Champions, multiple TAPPS 4x1 and 4x2 State Champions, multiple individual TAPPS Track State Champions and UIL 3A Golf Team State Qualifiers.
“Since transitioning into high school athletics, I have had the opportunity to gain a well-rounded view of athletics and how we can use athletics to make a kingdom impact on student-athletes that will last a lifetime,” said McKenzie.
Athletics is an important and exciting part of the educational process at Trinity Christian Academy, he added.
“We have a tremendous opportunity in athletics to help partner with parents in shepherding their children’s lives to reach their full potential,” McKenzie said. “There is not a more appropriate setting for our young men and women to gain wisdom than through the triumphs and trials of athletic competition.”
TCA athletics is an added value to the Christ-centered education, with a mission of “glorifying God through the pursuit of excellence in competition and striving to develop student-athletes who not only enjoy success in the athletic arena but also in their spiritual walk as believers in Christ Jesus,” according to the school.
“I’m so excited to work with Coach McKenzie in the athletic director role,” TCA Secondary Principal Jessie Whitaker said. “His commitment to TCA is unmatched, and his zeal for the Lord is infectious both for students and his colleagues as well. I know he’s going to do great things for the athletic department.”
When asked Coach McKenzie’s bible verse he lives by, he said, “Not that I have already obtained this or am already perfect, but I press on to make it my own because Christ Jesus has made me his own — ‘Brothers, I do not consider that I have made it my own. But one thing I do: forgetting what lies behind and straining forward to what lies ahead, I press on toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus.’” (Philippians 3:12-14)
McKenzie and his wife Heather have a daughter, Taylor, who is 6 and will graduate kindergarten at TCA at the end of May. Heather has served TCA for five years and is the school’s registrar. The McKenzies have attended Christ Chapel Bible Church (West Campus) for five years, and are part of a Home Group and active in children’s ministry.
