Willow Park’s Trinity Christian Academy recently recognized a pair of its own with its Soaring Eagle award, which highlights student athletes who exemplify the school’s values both inside and out of athletics.
TCA’s female recipient was Emma Chrane, who throughout her high school career participated in cross country, basketball and track. She earned numerous all-district awards in the sports she participated in and holds the second best time in cross country in the history of the school.
Chrane also has earned several academic all-state awards.
Even more, she was appointed a team captain on numerous teams for several years, further demonstrating her leadership and character.
TCA’s male recipient of the Soaring Eagle award went to Marshall Tovar, who was a three-sport athlete for the majority of his high school career.
Tovar competed at a high level in football, basketball and track, playing a major role in helping his team win the state championship in football in 2019.
Tovar has been recognized for his athletic and academic success by earning academic all-state for football and track as well as earning All-Parker County team honors in football.
Along the way, Tovar set numerous school records in football.
According to Coach Joe Hamstra, the thing that set Tovar apart was his focus and drive to be the best.
He will continue his playing career at Hardin-Simmons.
