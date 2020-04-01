The Willow Park Trinity Christian Academy varsity boys’ basketball team enjoyed a sizable all-district haul for the 2019-20 season, with six Eagles taking home honors in TAPPS District 2-4A.
TCA’s honors included a pair each of first and second-team selections as well as honorable mentions.
Leading the charge for the Eagles were junior shooting guard Luke Carson and senior point guard Tucker Crumpler, who each took home first-team recognition.
Teammates Nate Field, a junior center, and Zach Godbey, a senior point guard, took home second-team honors for TCA.
Fellow Eagles Malen Baldridge, a junior point guard, and Ben Cowley, a senior power forward, rounded out the team’s all-district haul, each earning an honorable mention.
