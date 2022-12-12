Trinity Christian Academy has announced the hiring of Carl Pollak as head tennis coach.
Pollak graduated from Texas Christian University with a B.B.A. in marketing. Pollak has played tennis since he was 4 years old and still plays to this day.
He made varsity as a freshman at Baytown Robert E. Lee High School and was undefeated in four years of district play. He has run several USTA teams, played in leagues and won multiple gold and silver medals in the Police Olympics.
Pollak comes to Central Trinity Christian Academy after 30 years of service as a Fort Worth police officer. He spent over a decade of those years working in public schools as a resource officer, where he had great success helping students find their gifts and encouraging them to follow a positive path.
Pollak has been married to his wife Alyson for 11 years. They have two children, CJ and Hazel.
He said he is thankful to God for his family's support and understanding the time and energy that goes into transformational coaching, adding that athletics has been an integral part of his life, and has taught him many lessons that may have otherwise gone unlearned.
His favorite scripture is Ephesians 6:10-13: "Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might. Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places. Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand."
A meet and greet for Pollak will be held tonight, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m. in the secondary cafeteria.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.