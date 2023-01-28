Six players from the Trinity Christian Eagle football team received All-District honors.
Junior linebacker Jake Wallis received Second-Team defense honors.
Senior running back Evan Chrane, offensive line Jack Lytle, athlete Caleb Nelson, junior defensive end Jackson Sykes and junior defensive back Matthew Sykes received Honorable Mentions honors this year in the district.
Stats on the recognized players were not provided to the Weatherford Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.