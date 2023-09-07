BELTON – The fierce competition did not disappoint in a Thursday-night matchup at Mary Hardin Baylor University between the No. 2 Brock Eagles of Class 3A, Division I, and the No. 6 Wimberley Texans of Class 4A, Division I. The heavyweight matchup at Crusader Stadium lived up to the billing as Brock nearly overcame a 21-7 halftime deficit, but ultimately fell 35-27 to the Texans.
The Eagles and Texans, both state runners up from last season, displayed high-level football in their quest to lift the trophy this season. Brock struck first with a scoring drive to go up 7-0 after the defense forced Wimberley to turn the ball over on downs on its opening drive.
However, the Texans countered with a strong response.
For the rest of the first half, Wimberley outscored Brock 21-0 while forcing a second-quarter fumble and four consecutive punts.
Then, Brock battled back in a big way.
Eagles quarterback Brody Woods got the offense going with 45- and 30-yard touchdown passes, the last going to Carson Finney coming with 4:34 left to tie the game up at 21-all. On the other side of the ball, the Brock defense forced Wimberley to turn the ball over on downs between its third-quarter scoring drives.
Wimberley stood back up as the Texans cashed in on a short rushing touchdown for a 28-21 lead with 26 ticks left in the third quarter. The defenses traded three-and-out drives that gave Brock the ball with 9:26 left in regulation at the Wimberley 47 yard line.
Then, Woods marched the Eagle offense down the field on an eight-play, 47-yard scoring drive from his 16-yard strike to Tyler Butler with 6:44 to go. The Eagles were slated to tie the game up, but their extra point was blocked, leaving Brock behind 28-27.
After that, Wimberley’s offense took the field with Brock’s defense hungry to make a stop. The Eagles forced the Texans into third-and-long situations on two consecutive occasions to open the drive, but Wimberley quarterback Cody Stoever found his 6-foot-4 go-to receiver Noah Birdsong each time to move the chains. The Texans eventually extended the lead to 35-27 after Stoever scampered into the end zone from 11 yards out with 2:11 left. On the ensuing drive, Woods threw a tightly-contested interception on fourth down on the Eagles’ 30 to end the threat. Wimberely was able to kneel down the rest of the way to end the contest between elite teams.
Woods completed nine of his 13 pass attempts for 156 yards and threw for three scores. Brock (1-2) will travel away from home for another mammoth matchup with Gunter at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Gunter (2-0) won the state championship last year in Class 3A, Division II.
