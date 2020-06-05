We've already donned our "battle gear" here at the Weatherford Democrat and have started mapping out the game plan to bring you the 2020 preview football magazines that will highlight the teams of Parker and Palo Pinto counties this year.
Each year we want our publications to outshine the year before and showcase the talent headed for the gridiron this season. Through a series of brainstorming sessions, we hit upon the idea of trying to get a feel for each school's football program from an "insider's view."
Nobody knows a football team like a home-grown fan.
If you'd like to gives readers an "inside scoop" on the season, we've got a great platform planned as we showcase the area's football teams this year. Perhaps you know about a player who has battled through an injury or perceived through a life crisis you feel deserves some recognition.
We aren't looking for Pulitzer Prize winners, but we are looking for someone who can bring us the excitement and feel of the upcoming football season.
All of our area teams have their unique situation to deal with this year.
For Weatherford, it's about maintaining and continuing with the program Coach Billy Mathis has gotten started over two seasons with the Kangaroos. Two consecutive playoff trips will mean that fans are hungry for a third and want a bigger bite of the playoff pie.
For Aledo, it's all about staying at the top of the heap while also (Is it possible?) getting better after winning a record ninth state championship last season. Coach Tim Buchanan's Bearcats have a target on their back every time they hit the field, and everyone wants to be the team to top Aledo.
I'm hoping an Aledo insider can give us a great perspective on how the Bearcats are going to stay on top. I'm also hoping a Weatherford fan might describe the feeling associated with two playoff trips and what it is like to be a part of the Kangaroos' rise to success.
The Democrat has had several photographers reach out to us regarding covering various football teams this year. If you have the unique ability to write and capture images, too, we would love to hear from you.
With strength and conditioning workouts starting the pressure is suddenly ramping up as the energy and excitement of another high school sports year is set to get underway. We are very much looking forward to bringing that coverage to our readers.
