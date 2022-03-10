SAN ANTONIO — The Graford Jackrabbits laid it all out on the court early Thursday, coming away with a gritty win in the 1A state semifinals against Calvert, 32-30 at San Antonio's Alamodome.
"It was a war. We knew it was going to be, and we knew it was going to come down to defense," Graford Head Coach Jeff Bell said after the game. "My philosophy in the playoffs has always been that a good defensive team is going to have the opportunity to at least win the game, so we've harped on it pretty hard, and it came to fruition today."
Ahead by a basket with under a minute to play, Calvert had a chance to tie or take the lead. MJ Thomas found the ball in the paint, but couldn't get around the staunchy defense of Trent Lemley to find the basket, and a Graford rebound sealed the deal.
"We had those [offensive] runs and we'd get excited and I just kept thinking, we're not going to give these up," the senior Lemley said. "I think it let us get momentum, but I think [defensively] we stayed in it long enough to win."
Lemley finished with a team-high 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting.
Fellow senior Mark Matthews finished with seven points. He said Graford's appearance at a state title game means a lot to the fans and community.
"We haven't been to state in seven years, and we've only been in the finals one other time in all the seven times," Matthews said. "It's a great accomplishment and I'm glad to be here, but the job's not finished."
Bell echoed Matthews' sentiments about the community's support, noting that in Graford, basketball is life.
"We're as close to Hoosiers as you can get," he said, "and I think the fans eat, sleep and drink it."
Those same fans are sure to be watching Saturday, when Graford (35-3) battles Texline at 8:30 a.m. at the Alamodome.
Fans can use the code FINAL on Ticketmaster for a discount and the ability to purchase in tickets in your school's section. Graford's seating section is 102-104.
