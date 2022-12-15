ALEDO - Head Coach Tim Buchanan and his Aledo coaches celebrated Ansel Din-mbuh, Isaac Sohn and Jalen Pope for signing to their respective schools Tuesday at the Bearcats indoor facility with their teammates and family surrounding them.
Din-mbuh chose to play for the Washington State Cougars, Sohn signed with the UTSA Roadrunners and Pope picked the Air Force Falcons to continue his career.
Even though the celebration was only for three players, Aledo will have more following soon.
"With the new NCAA early signing day, we will have more than three players," Buchanan said. "Having three Division I players signing is always neat to see them further their careers in football. It makes you proud to see them going to play at the next level."
With the signing done, Din-mbuh has nothing else to worry about except playing for the title. The Bearcats take on College Station in the state championship Saturday in Arlington.
"It feels pretty good to have this done," Din-mbuh said. "Especially with playing for the state championship. It feels like everything is lining up at the perfect time for me. It is God's work. I feel like it is him working out my life."
While coaches play a part in recruitment, the program's environment does as well for a player.
"I just thank God for this," Sohn said. "The environment down there is something else. They are building the program up. Coach Traylor is a loving man and has built a good relationship with me."
Coming into this season, Sohn got a leg up on committing to UTSA.
"I wanted to focus on the season, so I committed this summer and was 100% with them," Sohn said. "I had the weight of the recruitment process lifted off me at that point."
With committing and signing on Tuesday, Pope is free to focus on what's next — the state title game.
"I am completely blessed to do this," Pope said. "Now that I got it out of the way, I can focus on winning the state championship."
The vision of the future for an athlete helps when picking a school, as does the feel around campus.
"Everything the Air Force has will set me up down the line in life," Pope said. "When I was up there for a visit this summer, it felt like home. I have a great connection with all the coaches, all the players were nice, and it felt like it was where I belonged."
