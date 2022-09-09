WEATHERFORD — Coming out of the lockerroom after halftime, the Weatherford Kangaroos may have had a sense of deja vu, down by 10 to their opponent.
It was the same situation they faced the week prior, when they were able to rally in the second half to win. Could they do it again?
C.J. Thornton crossed the end zone on the Roos' first drive of the third quarter, with Samuel Roderick's point after kick chipping into the deficit, 31-28.
The Burleson Elks fought back, scoring on a 53-yard carry two minutes later. Back and forth they went, as both teams duked it out in an offensive-heavy quarter that saw the Roos match the three touchdowns scored by the Elks.
When the smoke cleared at the end of the third, Weatherford had taken the lead, which flipped in the final minutes, as Burleson's lead was trimmed to 44-41.
Anyone who thought that was an entertaining period was about to be in for a real treat.
Burleson's kicker missed a field goal, allowing the Roos just the opportunity they needed. After a gusty call by Head Coach Aubrey Sims to go for it on fourth-and-five near midfield, Melvin Polk busted his way through the defense, then turned on the jets down the right sideline before cutting back in to finish the 57-yard touchdown. The point after meant the Roos were ahead with 5:25 remaining.
The Burleson offense made methodical work of the ball, chipping away both minutes and yardage as the Elks made their way down field.
With roughly two minutes on the clock, Burleson set up shop on Weatherford's 17-yard line.
1:33 on the clock.
The Elk runner cruised his way into the end zone, and the lead changed again, 52-48 in favor of Burleson.
1:19 on the clock.
Thornton made a huge connection with Britton Burrows, and the Roos made their way down to the opposing 39-yard line.
Thorton nearly found Melvin Polk for the score seconds later, but the pass was just beyond his fingertips.
35 seconds remaining.
Another pass long put the situation at fourth-and-seven for the Roos at the Burleson 24-yard line.
Two completions later, Jojo Polk threaded his way into the end zone from three yards out, and Weatherford was back on top, 54-52 after a failed two-point conversion.
10 seconds left.
Needing a miracle, the Elk offense took the field. The first pass was incomplete, and Weatherford came up with their biggest play of the night to stop the quarterback and secure the thrilling victory.
The Roos played without dual threat Ryan Clark, who sustained an ankle injury last week.
