ALEDO - After winning its 11th state title, the Aledo Bearcats football program had three players receive superlatives while 23 others received placement on the All-District teams.
Quarterback Hauss Hejny won the MVP award for the district after he went 108-for-181 for 1953 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also ran the ball 135 times for 1277 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Defensive lineman Ansel Din-Mbuh brought home a share of the Defensive MVP award for the district as he finished with 41 tackles, four sacks, 16 tackles for loss, a pass breakup and 19 QB hurries.
Defensive Back Jake Gillespie won Defensive Newcomer of the Year in the district, as he had 91 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.
Junior running back Hawk Patrick-Daniels, junior tight end Tyson Timms, senior receiver Jalen Pope, senior center Max Moeller, junior guard Devron Williams, and senior tackle Isaac Sohn received First-Team Offense recognition in the district.
Patrick-Daniels ran the ball 198 times for 1410 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also caught the ball ten times for 96 yards and one touchdown.
Timms caught the ball 25 times for 332 yards and three touchdowns.
Pope had 64 receptions for 1247 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also ran the ball twice for 24 yards.
Senior defensive end Lawson Moore, senior defensive tackle Bryon Wheeler, junior linebacker Davhon Keys, senior linebacker Cap Mooney, junior cornerback Jaden Allen, and senior safety Andrew Parkhurst received First-Team Defense recognition from the district.
Moore finished the year with 31 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and ten QB hurries.
Wheeler had 33 tackles, one sack, five tackles for loss, one interception, a forced fumble, and five QB hurries.
Keys had 123 tackles, nine tackles for loss, an interception, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, four pass breakups, and five QB hurries.
Mooney finished with 50 tackles, a sack, four tackles for loss, a pass breakup, and two QB hurries.
Allen had 48 tackles, three interceptions, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble, ten pass breakups, and one defensive touchdown.
Parkhurst finished with 80 tackles, six sacks, 13 tackles for loss, two pass breakups, and two QB hurries.
Senior quarterback Brant Hayden, junior running back Caleb Pope, junior full back Brett Turner, junior receiver Gavin Olenjack, freshman receiver Kaydon Finley, junior guard Carter Campbell, and senior tackle Isaac Knott got placed on the Second-Team offense for the district.
Hayden went 56-for-93 for 634 yards and six touchdowns through the air while running the ball 27 times for 93 yards and one touchdown.
Pope ran the ball 94 times for 534 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also had nine receptions for 92 yards.
Olenjack had 16 receptions for 335 yards and two touchdowns.
Finley finished the year with 26 receptions for 417 yards and six touchdowns.
The Second-Team defense selections for Aledo consisted of senior defensive end Christian Hillman, junior cornerback Chris Johnson, and junior safety Jayton Owens.
Hillman finished with 23 tackles, three sacks, four tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, three pass breakups, and 13 QB hurries.
Johnson had 33 tackles, two interceptions, two tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, and four pass breakups.
Owens finished with 52 tackles, one interception, two tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, and three pass breakups.
Senior Punter Nathan Wood received Second-Team punter recognition from the district as he had 13 punts this year that went for an average of 37 yards, and he managed to pin four inside the 20-yard line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.