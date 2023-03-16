Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing after midnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing after midnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.