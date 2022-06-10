With a chance to move on to the state championship, Brock had to get through the Diboll Lumberjacks on Friday. They did so in thrilling fashion.
Down to the final out, and hoping for a miracle, Brock’s Gavin Boedecker came up to bat with bases loaded.
Boedecker connected with the ball to send it to the outfield where everyone thought it was going to be caught for the final out of the Brock Eagles baseball season. But the sun, which played a big part against both teams, caused the outfielder to lose sight of the ball as it hit the heel of his glove and bounced out. The error allowed Peyton Shaffer and Cam Harris to come around and score the tying and winning runs, respectively, giving Brock the 7-6 win over Diboll.
Neither starting pitcher got out to an easy start, as Tristan Boedecker of Brock wound up throwing 34 pitches in the top of the first and loading the bases twice, but only allowed one run to score. Coby DeJesus gave up four runs on three hits in the first.
While Brock added another run in the second thanks to an RBI triple by Sawyer Strosnider, Diboll shut down their offense until the seventh inning.
Diboll got back into the game when they scored three runs in the top of the third, hitting back-to-back doubles, scoring one run and a two-run RBI single to get within a run, 5-4, of the Eagles.
In the top of the seventh, Diboll was able to tie the game when they scored off an RBI single, and took a 6-5 lead, their first of the game since the first inning, when the sun caused a Brock outfielder to be unable glove the ball.
Brock returns to play London for the 3A state title on Saturday at 9 a.m. Brock last faced London in the state semis in 2021, where the Pirates got the upper hand of the Eagles to end their season.
