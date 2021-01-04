The Aledo Bearcats are the Mr. Potter of Christmas for Wichita Falls kids. Seems the Bearcats rip apart Rider’s dreams with routine precision.
Aledo dispatched Rider in playoff contests in 2018, 2017 and 2016 by brutal margins — 63-7, 73-13 and 63-20 respectively.
They will try to do so again on Friday when Aledo and Rider square off in a semifinal match in Denton.
Aledo survived what might have been its most dangerous foe during last Friday’s state quarterfinal match. Lovejoy swaggered into the contest with a 13-0 record and boasting one of the state’s best quarterback-wide receiver tandems. Aledo was down 10 points in the fourth quarter before its defense and special teams units saved the season.
Now, the Bearcats advance to the semifinals with their own two-fisted tandem intact — running back DeMarco Roberts and wildcat JoJo Earle.
Roberts, especially, has been punishing opposing teams, scoring 12 touchdowns in the past three playoff games. When the offensive line is clicking, the Bearcat running game is tough to stop, said Head Coach Tim Buchanan, speaking to KTFW 92.1-FM.
“He is hard enough to tackle at the line of scrimmage, but you get him in the secondary, he is really hard to tackle,” the coach said.
Roberts is strong but not a big guy, and Buchanan has been careful to keep the three-way player’s legs fresh during a long season.
“We’ve tried to watch his reps in practice and things of that nature,” Buchanan said. “That has kind of helped him save his legs. He is right now just getting in his prime.”
To keep defenses from stacking the line against Roberts, Aledo’s offense relies on the steady hand of quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi and weapons with big-play potential, such as wideouts B.J. Fleming and Jaedon Pellegrino and tight end Jason Llewelleyn.
Defense and special teams are what saved the Bearcats’ hides against Lovejoy.
Aledo’s defense shut down the Leopards offense to begin the second half after Lovejoy had run wild in the first two quarters. The defense would come through again in the final quarter when Lovejoy was threatening to make a comeback.
Aledo won the nail-biter 52-48.
Buchanan, known for his halftime adjustments and pep talks, worked his magic once again.
“Coach Buck, he wasn’t very happy with our first half performance, so he gave us that pep talk, and you know that got us riled up,” Roberts told HANK-FM after the game. “We realized what we needed to do and what needed to get done and, as you see, we executed and came out victorious.”
The outcome was questionable for much of the game. Aledo’s defense gave up 564 yards against Lovejoy and five TD passes. Buchanan said his players proved they “don’t have any quit in them” against Lovejoy.
“We talked to them at halftime about staying calm, and good things would happen, keep playing hard,” the coach said. “That’s exactly what we did.”
A blocked punt by Oliver Crow and long run by Caden Anderson inspired the team, and so did an 87-yard kickoff return by Roberts.
“Our kids were worried,” Buchanan said. “They weren’t giving up, but they were worried, because we were having a hard time stopping them. Then we get a stop and the blocked punt and the touchdown and that gave us the power we needed.”
Roberts said his team found confirmation during the come-from-behind victory.
“Every player, every coach, every staff, every trainer got heart,” the senior running back said. “I know that for sure. Everybody has heart on this team, and we ain’t ever going to give up.”
Aledo (11-1) plays Wichita Falls Rider (10-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Apogee Stadium in Denton.
