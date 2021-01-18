“JoJo! JoJo!”
The kid hollering from the stands at AT&T Stadium on Friday was vying for the attention of Aledo Bearcats running back JoJo Earle. The 5A Division 2 state championship game was winding down on Friday with Aledo ahead of Crosby 56-21 and moments away from clinching their third consecutive title and 10th overall.
Head Coach Tim Buchanan was yanking starters and plugging in substitutes so they could enjoy the experience of playing in a title game at the Dallas Cowboys’ home field. The final minutes of Earle’s amazing high school football career would be spent strolling the sidelines, shaking hands and hugging teammates.
By this time next year, Earle will have settled in at the University of Alabama, where he has committed to play college ball.On this warm day in January, however, Earle was basking in the moment. He glanced up to the stands toward the kid yelling his name.
“Can I have your glove?” the kid screamed, pointing at his hand to help Earle understand over the loud din inside the stadium.
Earle flashed the familiar smile that might be plastered on Wheaties boxes one day and pulled off one of the gloves that help running backs protect their hands and hold onto the football, and he tossed it up to the kid in an instant.
Aledo resident Jace Schull caught the glove and stared at the sweaty piece of black cloth as if he were holding a Babe Ruth rookie card in near mint condition.
“I’m going to hang it on my wall,” Schull said. “I’m, like, shaking. I’ve got JoJo’s glove in my hand!”
Schull turned to one of his friends and said, “Dude, I cannot believe I got JoJo Earle’s glove!”
Earle and cornerback-turning-running back DeMarco Roberts will go down as the offensive superstars atop the best team in a topsy-turvy season.
Family, friends and fans who made their way to Arlington to watch the game wore masks and remained socially distant even as they waved signs and banners and chanted and applauded.
T.J Flinta came to see younger brother Logan Flinta play his final game in his No.13 Bearcats jersey. Making it this deep into the playoffs is difficult any year but especially in a season pummeled by a pandemic, T.J. said.
“Every team had their backs against the wall coming into this year – no spring, no summer ball,” he said. “The delays. Not knowing if they were even going to have a season.”
The challenge was intensified by “the fact that these guys are held to such a high standard,” he said.
T.J. plays football at Missouri Western and hopes his brother will join him there soon, although Logan is being recruited by several colleges.
In 2019, the Bearcats lost many of their most valuable starters, including the heartbeat of the team, running back Jase McClellan, who graduated and headed to the Crimson Tide.
“This was the year Aledo wasn’t going to be as dominant anymore,” T.J. Flinta said, looking around the stadium. “We’re still here. It says a lot about this team and about these kids.”
A primary reason the Bearcats won the title on Friday was the inspired play of Roberts, who scored six TDs. DeMarco’s father, Jacoby Roberts, watched the game with what was surely a smile underneath his mask.
“I’m very proud of him,” Roberts said of his son, who has committed to play at Lamar University next year. “Our entire family is proud of him, his dedication, his drive and perseverance and the commitment he has.”
DeMarco Roberts learned early in the season he would be expected to fill McClellan’s huge cleats. Expectations were high, even as the Bearcats lost important players to quarantines at times. The team persevered and entered the playoffs at pretty close to full strength.
“The guys were really worried, and we as parents were concerned, too,” Jacoby Roberts said. “We didn’t think those guys were going to play. Once the UIL said they could start working on June 8, we were still a little skeptical about whether or not we were going to be able to finish the season. We never knew about the spikes in the cases and things that are not in your control. Every week was a challenge. The boys had to continue to work hard, and they really didn’t know whether they would be able to play each week or not.”
The Bearcats will miss Roberts, but the family has two more sons coming up. It will be awhile before they’re ready to start scoring TDs while wearing the orange-and-black colors of Aledo. They’re still toddlers.
“We’ll have to wait on those,” Jacoby Roberts said with a smile.
Odds are the Bearcats will still be competing for state titles by then.
