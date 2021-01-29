My first football season as sports editor at Weatherford Democrat has come to a close. Between September and January, I attended more than 20 games on Friday nights to take photos, tweet videos and write stories.
Do I feel like a seasoned pro now?
Ha!
More like a survivor with plenty left to learn. Talk about sensory overload. During that first month, I felt like I was clinging to the rotor blade of a helicopter en route to the southern-most portions of Hades. Trying to learn a new computer system and camera gear at a new job in a new town while tracking the destinies of 14 football teams in Parker and Palo Pinto counties — some in cities I’d never heard of — could be a brain crunch at times.
There are towns named Gordon, Peaster, Millsap and Graford around here? Such a thing as six-man football exists? A town named Perrin and another named Whitt joined together to form a football team called the Perrin-Whitt Pirates?
Who knew these things?
Now, I do!
On Aug. 28, I covered my first game — a battle between Mineral Wells and Boyd at Ram Stadium — and narrowly avoided being crunched on the sidelines. My job involves taking photos through high-powered lenses that make the action appear closer than it really is. During the first half of that game, I kept thinking players were about to run over me. I would take my eye away from the camera viewfinder to jump out of the way and notice the players weren’t nearly as close as I’d imagined.
I taught my brain to ignore those warning signs.
The problem with that? Sometimes players come flying off the field straight at you, and if your brain ignores an approaching mass of muscle and bone, you get creamed. I began to distinguish better when players were about to run me over for real, and when it just seemed that way.
Every so often, I noticed players coming close and knew I needed to jump out of the way, but I found myself staying planted while clicking my camera in hopes of nabbing the perfect shot.
Once, a defender was tackling Brock running back Cash Jones near the sidelines, and I could tell I was in danger of being trampled. Through my camera viewfinder, however, I saw the tackler’s arm streaked with bright red blood. I thought it would make for a great photo and snapped two shots quickly. I was about to scramble out of the way, when I decided to take one more shot. The players narrowly missed wiping me out.
Later that night, I uploaded photographs on my laptop and saw the three photos of the player with the bloody arm. The first two were out of focus. The last photo, the one that almost got me killed, was focused sharply and looked great. I’m glad I waited that extra split-second to jump out of the way.
I’ll do my best to avoid being hurt on sidelines, but staying put while trying to snap the perfect photo is a difficult urge to resist.
Here are a few other things I learned:
Coaches are people — Much of my youth was spent being hollered at by coaches while playing football, basketball, baseball and track. My coaches were part drill sergeants and part tormentors. They worked us hard, demanded dedication and obedience and doled out punishment as needed. I seemed to need more than most. Coaches weren’t my friends. They were authority figures that I respected but kept at emotional distances.
I’m surprised at how easily today’s football coaches, including Weatherford’s Billy Mathis, tell their players they love them and how the kids respond in kind. I recall talking to former Head Coach Gerald Perry in Mineral Wells after a game earlier this year, and one of his toughest players, Bryce Fellows, interrupted our conversation as he was walking toward the field house.
“I love you, coach,” Fellows said, embracing Perry in a hug while wearing his sweaty Rams uniform.
“I love you,” Perry said.
“Huh?” I thought to myself while watching.
I’m not sure whether coaches or my perceptions have changed over the years. I am certain today’s coaches couldn’t get away with the things my old tormentors pulled off, such as using paddles with air holes drilled in them to spank our butts black and blue for punishment or forcing us to roll around in sticker beds to toughen us up. Most coaches I meet today appear to be less — what’s the phrase? — feloniously maniacal.
Marching bands rock! — As a football player, I spent halftimes in the locker room and seldom heard or saw my school’s marching band perform. Now, the halftime show is one of my favorite parts of the game, particularly when bands perform pop songs — with one exception. (See below.)
“Sweet Caroline” — This song is played at seemingly every football game either by a marching band or over the loudspeakers. Neil Diamond released the song in 1969 when I was 10. Radio stations played the song incessantly back then, and I despised that maudlin ditty by age 11. Hearing that melody and chorus played at games makes me want to bury my head in the artificial grass. On the bright side, I prefer hearing a marching band perform the song way more than hearing Diamond’s overcooked emoting.
Kenzie Lawhon’s national anthem — I’ve heard countless versions of the national anthem performed at stadiums over the years, but the best rendition I’ve heard in a long while was sung by Mineral Wells senior Kenzie Lawhon prior to the Rams game on Nov. 13. Lawhon’s understated, melodic and pitch-perfect version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” made the home crowd erupt into wild applause. Witnessing Lawhon’s performance and hearing the crowd’s reaction was my favorite moment of the season.
Cool Names — Most every team has at least a couple of kids with unusual tags. I’ve written a little bit of fiction over the years, and coming up with names for characters is always fun. A few names I’ve come across on the sports beat would make wonderful monikers for fictional characters: Pennington Steele, Cash Sledge, Juan Juantos, Dillion Boring, Logan Fabrizius, Hoss Rouse, Rocco O’Keefe, Blake Blue and Silas Rasor are a few that jump out.
State Champs — Attending my first state title game and seeing the Aledo Bearcats make UIL history by becoming the first school in Texas to win 10 state titles would have to rank up there with my fave moments, too. That victory marked the end of my football season, and I’m covering basketball games now. Come August, another football season will begin gearing up, and I’ll do it all over again, wiser, better at photography, more familiar with all the towns, schools and mascots — but still a bit paranoid about being flattened on the sidelines.
