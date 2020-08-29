Friday night’s COVID-tainted lights weren’t the same, but they still shone. The pandemic’s impact was evident everywhere — on the field, sidelines, stands and parking lot. What remained constant was the thrill of sweaty combat on the gridiron, even with fewer people in the bleachers, and with the cheerleaders’ chants muffled by masks.
The University Interscholastic League’s request for 50% seating capacity and social distancing wasn’t much of a problem at Ram Stadium in Mineral Wells. The stands were perhaps a third full on the home side and largely empty on the visitor side. Palo Pinto County has confirmed fewer than a dozen deaths related to coronavirus, but the majority of visitors wore masks and followed UIL guidelines.
Other factors might have weighed into the sparse turnout. The Rams game was available on a live YouTube broadcast for the first time to allow fans to watch without risking exposure. Also, the night was muggy. If the weather app on a Samsung Galaxy S6 phone is to be believed, the temperature topped 100 degrees on the sidelines at 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
Those who skipped the Rams vs. Boyd Yellowjackets contest missed a fun-filled, action-packed, mistake-prone but high-scoring spectacle. Technically speaking, the game was oodles of fun.
The first half was back-and-forth, with the Rams leading most of the way. Mineral Wells was hanging on to 21-19 lead as the clock wound down, but Boyd scored a touchdown and added a two-point conversion, giving them a four-point lead going into the locker room.
The Yellowjackets opened the second half by receiving the kickoff, starting on their own 20 and moving the length of the field — mostly on the ground. Result: 21-35 Jackets lead with 7:39 left in the third quarter.
As the Rams took the ensuing kickoff, they might have sensed the game could spiral out of control unless they found a way to score, and quickly. On first down, a long pass to senior wide receiver Charles Carter put the pigskin at the 20. A penalty against the Jackets pushed the Rams to the 10 with first and goal. On third and four, senior quarterback Jacey Holland connected with junior wide receiver Tristan Gray for the score. After the extra point, the Rams were but a touchdown and extra point away from tying the game. Five minutes remained in the third quarter.
A feeling of hope rose like a phoenix, albeit a very sweaty phoenix in a breezeless sauna. The Rams defense, grown weary from spending so much time on the field, found renewed strength and forced the Jackets into fourth and one at their own 34. A punt would give the ball back to the Rams with a chance to tie the game and swing the momentum.
The Jackets, though, didn’t punt. A quarterback keeper punched through the Rams defensive front, and Boyd’s boys became beasts from that point forward.
Final score: Boyd 64, Mineral Wells 40.
Rams coach Gerald Perry remained upbeat afterward, praising his relatively young team stocked with sophomores and juniors.
“I’m proud of our kids’ effort,” he said. “I saw some good things.”
Perry praised the Jackets, as well.
“I knew they would be very physical,” he said. “They have 20 seniors, more seniors than we did. I knew it was going to be a tough game and we would have to be physical and very disciplined. We had some costly personal fouls and didn’t play disciplined football.”
A delayed season meant fewer practices, and the Rams showed the rust. Penalties were frequent, especially on the offensive line.
“That cost us on some big drives, but, for the most part, we did a good job and ran the ball pretty well at times -- just a lot of mistakes we need to clean up on offense,” he said.
The defensive linebackers need to improve, and the entire squad needs to tackle better, he said.
“We’ve got a lot potential,” Perry said. “I saw some good things. I saw some great effort from our players. That’s what’s encouraging. We’ve got a lot of things to fix, but they can be corrected.”
After the game, Kevin Holland remained sitting on the front row, absorbing the scene. He wore a full face covering. His son is the Rams quarterback who helped keep his team in the game for much of the night.
“That team they played tonight was a really good team,” Kevin Holland said. “The [Rams] did a really good job against them. They’re going to have a chance in the district, for sure. Next week will be a good game against Godley. They should match up well against Godley.”
Shawn Ethridge, father of senior linebacker J.W. Ethridge, liked the team’s effort and appreciated that the game was held at all.
“I’m glad the boys are getting to play ball, and the band is getting to do their thing, and the cheerleaders, and everybody involved,” he said. “It’s been a long eight, nine months, and I just hope we get to continue to play.”
Mineral Wells plays another home game at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Godley.
Brock 55, Iowa Park 7
The Brock Eagles wasted little time reminding everyone they are a powerhouse with a veteran team and a desire to snatch back the state title they last held in 2015. This season’s first opponent — the non-conference Bushland Falcons — were favored to win its district and put up a good fight. Instead, the game was a route.
Brock put up 659 yards of total offense compared to the Bushland’s 223. Winning games won’t be difficult if the Eagles offense continues to average 12 yards a play. Running back Cash Jones averaged almost 22 yard a carry for a total of 241, meaning quarterback Jaxon Gleaton threw a mere eight passes. Still, Gleaton completed seven of them for 223 yards and two touchdowns.
Middle linebacker Carson Carter added nine tackles on defense, and defensive end Brett Drillette logged two sacks.
The Eagles take on the Community Braves at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home.
Peaster 34, Venus 0
The Peaster Greyhounds entered UIL competition in mighty fashion after spending three years developing an 11-man football team and playing in outlaw leagues. The young and inexperienced team wasted little time introducing themselves to the Bulldogs. New head Coach Gary McElroy, who left Burleson High School earlier this year to take the helm at the smaller Peaster, had told the Democrat recently that he saw a promising bunch of players on his new team who could make an impact soon. He wasn’t lying.
Peaster plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Alvord.
VCA 62, Community Christian School 58
The Community Christian Warriors lost a heartbreaker despite a strong game from junior quarterback Jackson Horton, who threw for five touchdowns against one interception and rushed for 188 yards, averaging 8 yards a carry.
The Warriors play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Stephenville FAITH.
Glen Rose 27, Springtown 13
Millsap 54, Bruceville-Eddy 14
White Deer 48, Strawn 36
Perrin-Whitt 70, Gold-Burg 64
Gordon is taking on O'Donnell Saturday afternoon.
