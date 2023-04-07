ALEDO — On a chilly Thursday evening, the Aledo Ladycats softball team took the diamond on their home field against the visiting Saginaw Lady Roughriders.
In this district contest, star senior pitcher Nathalie Touchet blasted home runs from the plate and fanned numerous Saginaw batters en route to an impressive 13-3 win in five innings.
“I’m always proud to win a game, but I feel like we stayed pretty disciplined in the box,” Lady Bearcats head coach Heather Myers said. “I don’t think we had a single strikeout in the game, so that shows a lot of maturity. I was also pleased that we were able to overcome a few miscues in the field and not let it eat us up mentally.”
The Aledo bats were hot early and they struck the ball often as Claire Byars opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning. In the second inning, Touchet clubbed a solo homer to push the lead to 3-0, and Ana Flores’ RBI double drove in two runs to cap the seven-run second inning for the Lady Bearcats. At that point, the score was 9-0 in favor of the home team.
Saginaw got on the scoreboard with an RBI double in the following frame and scored on an error in the fourth to cut the deficit to 10-2. However, Touchet saved her best for last both at the plate and on the mound.
In the bottom of the fourth, the star senior pulverized a Saginaw pitch well over the left field wall to push the lead to 11-2. Then, Reagan Davis’s RBI double drove Maddy Jarvis across home plate to make it 12-2. After another Aledo run for insurance, Touchet found herself in a tight spot in the circle. Saginaw loaded the bases with zero outs. Although the visitors were able to score once on a bases-loaded walk, Touchet settled in by recording two swinging strikeouts and a harmless groundout to first to end the inning and secure the run-rule-shortened victory.
“I definitely do work a lot better under pressure,” said Touchet, a Mizzou softball commit. “I love being in those tight situations because, you know, it’s said sometimes that we play down to lower levels. So, when you’re in those tight situations, we know we can’t let another run score because we don’t want to have to play those two extra innings. We want to shut it down right now. Everyone locks in and knows we’ve played in tight games at state, so I love playing under pressure.”
The Lady Bearcats have remained driven through the duration of the season, largely because they have a strong chance to return to the state tournament. The Lady Bearcats have reached the pinnacle of high school competition the last two seasons, and they are eager for another shot to make their mark with a senior-laden team.
“Finishing these last few years and coming up a little bit short at state, we know the importance of this being our senior year for most of us,” Touchet said. “We want to complete the trifecta of getting the gold, silver and bronze medals at state. Our senior class has been playing together since we were 8 years old, so we’ve always been playing for each other growing up. Teamwork has been such a big word for us this year.”
Myers said being at state changes the game for the team.
“It changes your outlook on wanting to get back there, so the preparation going into the new season is different,” she said. “There’s a little more hunger there, they know what it takes to get there and they know how to get there – the preparation is at another level. We’re definitely excited to even have an opportunity to get back, and we’re hoping and praying that we do by continuing to take things one inning at a time.”
Aledo will be in action again at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Forney.
