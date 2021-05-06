On Wednesday, basketball standout Luke Carson signed a letter of intent to dribble the rock at Austin College.
Carson is a senior at Trinity Christian Academy in Willow Park. If the kid's name sounds familiar, he was selected as Most Valuable Player — the highest superlative award granted — on this year’s All Private School Boys Basketball Team. The accompanying blurb described Carson as having a “work ethic that would shame a honeybee.”
Carson averaged 24 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block a game, and scored 39 points in one contest.
His freshman year, he attended Bethesda Christian in Fort Worth, a small school with a total of 300 students from K-12. As a sophomore, Carson transferred to Trinity Christian and became a leader on and off the court.
“I wanted to set an example of work ethic and a fiery competitive nature,” he said. “I would get here at 6:30 a.m. every day before school and let some teammates join me in tough workouts. It was two to three times a day, on the court, then in the weight room.”
Austin College, despite its name, is nowhere near the state capitol. It’s a Division III liberal arts college in Sherman, northeast of Denton. The school was chartered in 1849 and launched its basketball program in 1910.
“They are a good program and always finish top two or three in their conference every year,” Carson said. “They consistently compete for a March Madness tournament spot every year, and I wanted to be part of a winning program.”
The college mascot is a familiar one in these parts — the Kangaroos.
