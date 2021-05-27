Peaster pitcher JoJo Grimes and Brock shortstop Jaxon Gleaton have been selected as 3A all-stars by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Grimes and Gleaton will participate in the all-star game at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.
Only seniors with the most impressive statistics earn selection as an all-star. The coaches association was formed almost 50 years ago to promote high school baseball.
Gleaton and the Eagles are one of last local teams the remain alive in the playoffs. On Saturday, they take on Littlefield in the regional semifinals.
Grimes capped his senior season with a playoff run at Peaster and is now headed to Hill Junior College in Hillsboro to toss the bean.
