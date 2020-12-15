Abbie “Cadabra” Lane, who helped lead the Lady Roos volleyball team to an area championship this season at 6A Weatherford, has been named a state Legacy All-Star by the Texas Girls Coaches Association. The TGCA picks 20 top graduating seniors from 5-6A volleyball each year to create its Legacy All-Star list.
Lane was part of a team that became the first in school history to go undefeated in district play while winning a championship. During her three years on varsity, Lane set the school record with 1,021 career kill shots and is credited with 391 digs, 196 blocks and 45 aces. She is a two-time District MVP.
Weatherford volleyball Head Coach Nicholas Gay characterized the All-Star Legacy team as "a very distinguished" honor.
"We are proud of Abbie and all she accomplished in her career, and this is icing on the cake for her time at Weatherford High School," he said.
Lane, selected to this year’s All-Region team, has signed a letter of intent to play at Holy Cross.
Lilly Taylor of the Aledo Lady Cats was also named to the All-Star team. The 6-foot tall outside hitter was selected as Aledo Volleyball Player of the Year and Co-District MVP. She slammed more than 900 kill shots in three years on varsity, received 947 serves and recorded 786 digs, 147 blocks and 54 aces. Taylor has committed to play at the University of Central Arkansas.
