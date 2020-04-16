Josh Caraway is a guy who knows how to get the most out of his opportunities—and then some.
Caraway, a sophomore catcher for the Weatherford College baseball team, had 21 hits in 21 games this season. He drove in a team-best 27 runs (also fifth in the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference.)
So what’s his secret?
“I wouldn’t necessarily say there’s a secret. It sounds cliche’ but I take pride in making myself better outside of normal practice time,” Caraway said. “This allowed me to trust myself and focus solely on competing against the pitcher on game day.
“Typically, throughout a baseball career, there are times when you hit great and times you don’t. It’s part of the game. I have had slumps in the past, and I’ve also had similar seasons to this year. The Lord has blessed me with the opportunity to play ball and that’s all I can ask for.”
And play it well. Caraway ended the season that was shortened by COVID-19 with a .362 batting average, .448 on-base percentage, .569 slugging percentage, tied for the team lead in home runs (with Hunter Rosson) with four and was 7-for-7 stealing bases.
“Josh has made a dramatic impact on our program over the past two years,” Coyotes head coach Jeff Lightfoot said. “He is the epitome of work ethic and accountability. On the field, Josh grew tremendously over the course of the year. Josh turned himself into an invaluable contributor to our offense.”
Ironically, he almost played college football instead of baseball.
“Growing up I always enjoyed playing baseball, ever since I was 3 years old. When I was 9 I started playing football and became equally as invested in that sport,” he said. “It wasn’t until halfway through my senior year of high school that I started to lean towards one sport over the other.
“That’s when I decided that I wanted to play collegiate baseball instead of football, and I definitely think I made the right choice getting the opportunity to come play at WC.”
It was also at age 9 he played catcher for the first time, and he’s loved it ever since.
“From then on, I rarely played any other position. I think being a catcher is unique because I am involved in every pitch of the game and also have the ability to control the defense,” he said. “Having that responsibility on the field is why I love the position so much.”
At Byron Nelson High School in Trophy Club, he was the district MVP in both football and baseball. His teams enjoyed great success with playoff appearances, falling to eventual state champions in both sports as a senior.
“In both sports, I made memories and built bonds that will last a lifetime,” he said.
Like all other spring college teams, the remainder of the Coyotes’ season was wiped out by the Coronavirus. They were 17-9-1 overall and leading the NTJCAC with a 6-1-1 record at the time.
“When our season got canceled, I was definitely upset. We were at the top of our conference, and I thought we had a shot at winning the regional tournament. Our team had something special going, and it’s hard to see that end so quickly,” he said. “Being around this group of guys and coaches has been a blessing, and it has taught me to never take it for granted. Despite all of this, I believe something good will come out of this situation.”
NJCAA spring athletes were given an extra year of eligibility, so all members of the Coyotes can return next season if they choose. Caraway said he doesn’t know if he’ll be back, but whatever happens, he has enjoyed every minute of his time as a Coyote.
“It has been my home for the past two years. However, the COVID-19 season cancellation has affected recruiting and has made things difficult as far as roster spots and academics are concerned,” he said. “Ultimately, whether I am at WC or at a four-year school, I will be content knowing that’s where the Lord wants me to be.
“I couldn’t ask for a more enjoyable experience at WC. It has been a blessing to come to school here and be a part of this community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.