Weatherford College’s Dawson Gleaves and Jace Helton both earned reserve national champion honors after finishing as runners-up in their events at the College National Finals Rodeo. The event wrapped up with the finals Saturday night in Casper, Wyoming.
Gleaves turned in an 80.5 ride Saturday, his best of the week. Nicknamed “Sticky,” the Amarillo native finished with 233.5 on four bulls, only 2.5 points behind two-time national champ Tristen Hutchings of Sul Ross State University and 67.5 ahead of the third-place competitor.
WC’s Jace Helton (heeler) and Quade Hiatt (header) of West Texas A&M University finished second in team roping despite a 10.5 Saturday night, their slowest time of the week. They finished with 29.1 on four. The run helped Hiatt win the men’s All-Around national championship.
The combined points from Gleaves and Helton gave WC a sixth-place men’s team finish with 470 points. Clarendon College won the men’s team national championship, and the University of West Alabama won the women’s title.
This was Weatherford College’s 19th consecutive College National Finals Rodeo.
