AUSTIN, TX— The University Interscholastic League Legislative Council will make a one-time exception to its ban on Friday night high school football broadcasts.
The UIL met Wednesday via teleconference to make decisions on proposed rule changes in UIL academics, athletics, music and policy.
The Legislative Council discussed the temporary suspension of Section 868(c) of the UIL Constitution and Contest Rules that prohibits the live telecast of a regular season football game on a Friday night.
The monumental decision allows the governing body for Texas high school football to lift its ban in light of the looming threat of COVID-19 this seasons.
"The Friday night element still exists in Texas and we don't believe that COVID-19 will do away with that," UIL executive director Charles said. "But I do believe this is a time for us to stand down on our Friday night broadcasting rule. Not permanently, just for a one-time venture because we know there will be many people who stay away because they're fearful, particularly our elderly and our senior citizens. We want to give them a chance to see the game based on what the local district allows."
Traditionally, high school football games can be broadcasted live on Thursdays and Saturday but on Fridays, games can only be shown on a delay of at least one hour after the game's end. The Friday night ban is built around the UIL's desire to protect attendance on the sport's most sacred night.
The ruling will only allow this 2020 season to be live streamed to allow fans to still watch their favorite high school football teams and help combat the spread of Covid-19.
For games to be live streamed, both teams have to give permission to allow the game to be broadcasted.
Discussions will continue on how this will be put into effect this upcoming Fall.
