Both Community Christian basketball teams were victorious Tuesday, punching their tickets to the TCAF Division II state champion Saturday.
The CCS Lady Warriors took down Georgetown, 64-52, while the Warriors defeated Irving, 77-38.
The Lady Warriors will tip off for their state title big at noon, followed by the Warriors at 2 p.m. Both games will be at Lake Country Christian School in Fort Worth.
The CCS girls are seeking their third championship since 2020, and third state appearance in the last four years.
For the Warriors, this will be their first state appearance in more than 20 years.
Peaster upset in heartbreaker
The Peaster Greyhounds lost a heartbreaker Tuesday night to Bowie.
Peaster entered the bi-district matchup hot, sweeping all 14 of their district opponents to earn the top rank in Region I, 3A.
After an absolute battle, both teams began the first of four overtime periods knotted up at 46 at the end of regulation.
Bowie got out by six in the final minute of the fourth overtime, but the Hounds kept fighting — Tramar Gilbert's buzzer beater three wasn't enough, and the Jackrabbits advanced with the 73-70 win.
Peaster finishes its season with an overall record of 27-6.
BOYS:
The Brock Eagles are moving on after a standout second half in their bi-district win over Holliday Tuesday night, 55-37.
Brock faces Llano in the area round matchup, set for Thursday, with time and location to be determined.
The Poolville Monarchs are bi-district champions, fresh off a 58-39 win over Rio Vista Tuesday night.
Next up, the Monarchs take on Nocona for a shot at the area title Thursday. Both teams come into the contest with nearly even records at 22-13 and 22-11, respectively. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. at Bridgeport High School.
The Gordon Longhorns advanced to the second round after a 59-32 win over Blum Monday night in Weatherford.
The victory was even sweeter, as it was the first playoff win for the Longhorn program in 21 years.
Gordon will tip off against Rochelle Thursday in Comanche at 7 p.m. for the area title.
The Graford Jackrabbits won their bi-district game over Prairie Valley Monday night, 74-40.
Graford takes on Sulphur Bluff Thursday in the area round at 6:30 p.m. at Gainesville High School.
The Springtown Porcupines fell short of a bi-district bid, facing Burkburnett Tuesday.
The Bulldogs came away with the 80-47 win, and Springtown finishes their season with an overall record of 11-22 after a strong district performance.
GIRLS:
The Peaster Lady Hounds lost a heartbreaker Monday to Holliday, 70-69.
Payton Hull rang up 50 points in the effort, including a three-pointer at the buzzer that got the Lady Hounds to within one.
Peaster finishes their season with an overall record of 29-6 and a district championship.
