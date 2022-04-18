Vernon College took both games of a baseball doubleheader with Weatherford College in Vernon Friday. The Chaparrals won 4-2 and 13-9.
The game one loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Coyotes.
Vernon jumped to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and never trailed. WC’s Robin Villanueve was 2-for-2 with a run and a walk.
Game two saw much more offense as Vernon out-hit Weatherford 20-14. The Chaparrals hit four home runs.
WC’s Kam Weil was 5-for-5 with three runs scored. Kooper Shook went 4-for-5 with a home run, three runs scored and three RBI.
Weatherford is 28-15 overall and 9-11 in conference play, tied with Temple for fourth place.
The Coyotes begin a four-game series with North Central Texas College Wednesday with a noon doubleheader at Roger Williams Ballpark.
